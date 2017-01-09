Man who was set on fire in White Marsh following a fight over a woman has died

WMAR Staff
6:35 PM, Jan 8, 2017
According to family sources, David Campbell has passed away. Campbell was involved in a dispute with Christopher Harrison in December of 2015.

According to family sources, David Campbell has passed away.

Campbell was involved in a dispute with Christopher Harrison in December of 2015.

During the fight, Harrison allegedly threw gasoline on the victim and then lit the gasoline on fire.

Campbell was burned over sixty percent of his body.

There is a Gofundme page created for Campbell’s family to assist with cremation costs.

