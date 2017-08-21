Man stabbed multiple times after being struck by car on Liberty Road

Officers say units responded to the 7800 block of Liberty Road for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found the victim, 53-year-old Raphael Happy-Ikenwilo outside the location severely stabbed.

Investigations reveal the suspect was dropping off his wife in the parking lot of the location when he saw the victim get out of his car.

Police say the suspect then rammed his car into the victim and the victim's car. The victim's wife was seated in the passenger seat of the car at this time but was not injured in the crash.

The suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He later died at the hospital at 4 p.m.

Baltimore County Police say the suspect left the area and drove to Harford County where he turned himself in at the Howard County Detention Center.

Charges are pending.