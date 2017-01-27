Man shot, killed by Baltimore County Police in Overlea identified

OVERLEA, Md. - An Overlea man was shot and killed by police Thursday night after he threatened family members with a gun, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said Kerry Lee Coomer, 59, of the unit block of Greenwood Avenue, was shot when he reached for a scoped rifle as officer tried to de-escalate the situation.

Officers arrived at the scene at 10:43 p.m. for a report of a suicidal subject with a gun. Coomer’s estranged wife, who lives nearby, told police he had been arguing with her throughout the day, said he wanted to die and pointed the gun – a .30-.30 scoped rifle – at himself.

Coomer threatened the estranged wife and another family member, police said.

Coomer came onto the porch when officers arrived, and one officer talked to him and tried to get him to come off the porch, but he refused. A second officer provided cover.

As the first officer continued to try to talk to Coomer, he suddenly reached for the rifle, police said.

That officer turned and ran, while the second officer fired two shots, both of which hit Coomer in his upper body.

Coomer was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative status while the incident is reviewed.

Only one of the officers was wearing a body camera, police said. The officer who fired the shots was not equipped with a body camera.

The police department's body camera program began last July and is expected to be fully implemented by September.

