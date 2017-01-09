Man set on fire by co-worker dies after spending 400 days hospitalized in burn unit

WHITE MARSH, Md. - A man arrested for setting a co-worker on fire in 2015 could now face murder charges. Christopher Harrison Jr. was charged with dousing David Campbell in gasoline then setting him on fire.

After spending 400 days in the Johns Hopkins Bayview burn unit, 22-year-old Campbell passed away over the weekend.

Follow Mallory Sofastaii on Twitter @MalloryABC2 and on Facebook @mallorysofastaii.

He was brought there December 4, 2015 following a dispute with Harrison. According to court documents, just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the area of Pulaski Highway and Allender Road for a vehicle fire, but when they arrived they found two people on fire.

RELATED: Man set on fire in 2015 in White Marsh has died

Detectives determined that Campbell approached Harrison as he was walking back from a nearby gas station after his car broke down. Campbell punched Harrison in the face, then Harrison threw gasoline on him and sparked a lighter.

Flames engulfed Campbell, he panicked and ran into Shawn Scariazi, a second victim, who was also holding a container of gasoline, and also caught on fire.

Campbell suffered third-degree burns to 60 percent of his body. This past Saturday, at around 5 a.m., Campbell died at the hospital.

His sister, Dana Campbell, sent ABC2 this statement:

"He's the strongest man I know. He's been so strong through this whole situation and he never gave up no matter how tired he was of fighting. I will always be so proud of him and remember him for his strength and always positive attitude," wrote Campbell.

She added that David leaves behind three younger siblings who looked up to him. And during his stay at the hospital, they had many conversations and stayed up late watching movies.

Harrison was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. In 2016, Harrison pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Baltimore County police is awaiting the autopsy results from the medical examiner. “The Medical Examiner’s ruling will go to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney, who will determine whether – depending on the ME’s finding – additional charges are appropriate,” wrote Elise Armacost, the director of the public affairs section for Baltimore County Police & Fire.

Scariazi suffered burns to 80 percent of his body. He's still being treated at Hopkins Bayview burn unit, and is in fair condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

There will be a vigil for Campbell on Sunday, January 15 at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Allender Road. Campbell’s family asks that everyone wear red, David's favorite color.

The GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses has been updated to now help the family with cremation costs.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.