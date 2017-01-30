Man sentenced to life in 2015 Catonsville murder

The man who killed a 21-year-old in a Baltimore County park will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Terrence Omar Newman, Jr., 24, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the murder of Carlita Coleman.

Newman and Coleman were together in Westview Park in Catonsville back on October 15, 2015. At some point, the two walked to a wooded area where Newman strangled Coleman to death and left her body covered in the woods. Police found Coleman's body on November 5, 2015.

More than a year later, a jury convicted Newman of first degree murder on November 18, 2016.