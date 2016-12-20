Man charged in double fatal shooting on Liberty Road

Baltimore County Police charged a 23-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting on Liberty Road that left two men dead last month.

On November 7, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Liberty Road after a resident heard gunshots and reported seeing someone lying in the street on Tulsa Road.

Officers found 18-year-old Kabrien Clark lying on Tulsa Road and 19-year-old Isaiah Davis lying in the parking lot of a nearby BP gas station. Both men were shot in the upper body and died on the scene.

Detectives identified Robert Jamar Davis as one of two men believed to be responsible for the shootings. The victims were targeted, according to police.

Davis was arrested on November 17 and faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm during a felony. He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The second suspect is still at large. His name has not yet been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

