A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a barricade in Dundalk over a grilled cheese sandwich.

Baltimore County Police found 15 guns, four of which were loaded, inside the home of Daniel Brian Blackwell of the 7100 block of E. Baltimore Street.

Blackwell isn’t legally allowed to own guns due to “prior assault convictions,” according to police.

The suspect has been charged with attempted first- and second- degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms violations.

Blackwell barricaded himself inside of his home Sunday evening after police said he shot at his wife when she took a bite of his sandwich.

The standoff lasted about three hours and ended peacefully.

