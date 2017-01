The boyfriend of Korynn Gaines will appear in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Kareem Courtney faces drug and gun charges.

RELATED: Boyfriend of woman killed by police faces gun, drug charges

The 39-year-old was staying with Gaines at her apartment when Baltimore County police arrived on Aug. 1 to serve arrest warrents.

Gaines barricaded herself inside her apartment with a 5-year-old boy and pointed a shotgun at officers. She was shot and killed by Officer First Class Ruby.

RELATED: No criminal charges to be filed in Korryn Gaines case, family attorney says

Courtney and Gaines' mother are suing Baltimore County and Ruby for $2 million.

RELATED: Family of Korryn Gaines to sue Baltimore County, officer who shot her

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.