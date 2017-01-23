Homes evacuated after report of explosion, man surrenders in Essex

Authorities say a block of homes in Essex was evacuated after an explosion was reported at one house and a man inside refused to come out.

Media outlets report that the man eventually surrendered Sunday, but he has not been charged.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says officers were called to a home on Cardinal Road for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, he says a man inside refused to come out.

Neighboring homes were evacuated for about an hour until police determined it was safe. Vinson said Sunday night that police had not yet been inside to determine what happened. Police did not have any updates Monday morning.

Cardinal Rd cont’d: one person in custody. Area is now safe. Investigation on-going at this time. ^sv — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 22, 2017 Cardinal Rd cont’d: police search of house pending. Unable to confirm details until search completed.^sv — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 23, 2017 Cardinal Rd cont’d: several homes were evacuated for about an hour due to the nature of the call. Neighbors retuned.^sv — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 23, 2017

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

ESSEX, Md. (AP) -