Homes evacuated after report of explosion, man surrenders in Essex

Associated Press
11:52 AM, Jan 23, 2017
11:53 AM, Jan 23, 2017

A man surrendered and homes were evacuated after an explosion report in Essex.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ESSEX, Md. (AP) -
Authorities say a block of homes in Essex was evacuated after an explosion was reported at one house and a man inside refused to come out.
 
Media outlets report that the man eventually surrendered Sunday, but he has not been charged.
 
Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says officers were called to a home on Cardinal Road for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, he says a man inside refused to come out.
 
Neighboring homes were evacuated for about an hour until police determined it was safe. Vinson said Sunday night that police had not yet been inside to determine what happened. Police did not have any updates Monday morning.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top