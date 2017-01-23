Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico
Homes evacuated after report of explosion, man surrenders in Essex
Associated Press
11:52 AM, Jan 23, 2017
11:53 AM, Jan 23, 2017
ESSEX, Md. (AP) -
Authorities say a block of homes in Essex was evacuated after an explosion was reported at one house and a man inside refused to come out.
Media outlets report that the man eventually surrendered Sunday, but he has not been charged.
Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says officers were called to a home on Cardinal Road for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, he says a man inside refused to come out.
Neighboring homes were evacuated for about an hour until police determined it was safe. Vinson said Sunday night that police had not yet been inside to determine what happened. Police did not have any updates Monday morning.
