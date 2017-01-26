Good Samaritan catches Halethorpe robbery suspect

A Good Samaritan stopped and held a robbery suspect as he tried to get away in Halethorpe Wednesday.

Baltimore County Police said 37-year-old Robert James Richter entered Baltimore Highlands Pharmacy in the 4100 block of Annapolis Road, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded pills before running away.

During the robbery, another employee was on the phone with the Good Samaritan, who immediately went to the pharmacy after learning of the robbery.

Police said Richter stopped not too far from the pharmacy, and after a chase and brief altercation, the man subdued him until police arrived.

Officers found the man kneeling on the suspect about a block from where the robbery occurred.

Police recovered a pellet gun.

Richter, of the 5400 block of East Drive in Halethorpe, is charged with armed robbery, first degree assault, and grand theft. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

