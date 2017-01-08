Friday shootings in Baltimore County leave 2 men injured

Police responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Hillendale Road for a shooting Friday.

Officers located a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his mid-body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that day, just before 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle, but were unable to locate the victim.

Officers later learned a 29-year-old man came into the emergency room of a local hospital suffering from multiple shots to his mid-body.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Baltimore County Police are asking anyone with any information concerning these two shootings to call 410-307-2020.

There is no further information at this time.

