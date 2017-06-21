Exclusive video of car involved in fatal hit and run of bicyclist

TOWSON, Md - We know for a fact Aaron Laciny rode his bike past the Exxon gas station on North Charles Street at 10:19 Monday night. In security camera footage released Wednesday, you can see him pedaling down the left lane of the roadway.



What we don't know is what happened to the 20-year-old over the next ten minutes. Around 10:30 p.m. he was discovered about a quarter-mile down the road after the driver of a Cadillac ran him over.



Baltimore County Police say they want to speak with the drivers seen in a second surveillance video clip.

"I think the most difficult part for us is trying to figure out how many vehicles are involved in this crash sequence," said Officer Jennifer Peach.

Initially, investigators thought a second car was also involved, ramming into Laciny on his bicycle and then leaving him to die.



After a phone call Wednesday, that's also unclear.

“The individual that called us this morning was fairly certain that they struck something in the roadway and it was the right time, the right place that it could have been the cyclist or the bike itself," Peach said.

ABC 2 News was the only crew on the scene as investigators surveyed the front end damage to the sedan. For about three hours, multiple officers were in the area working the evidence and talking with the driver.

Our cameras were rolling when the department towed the Subaru, giving them more time and space to try and piece together the horrible crash.

"We are fairly certain that we can say that that vehicle was involved in the crash sequence at some point,” said Peach. “We just don't know if it was the first, the second or a subsequent vehicle that struck either the bike or the cyclist."

Details that add to the heartache and outrage loved ones and strangers are feeling in the wake of this violent and terrible wreck.

"To just leave him, the mother deserves better,” said Penny Troutner with Light Street Cycles. “The last moments of her son’s life should be with someone there, not fleeing."

Friends tell ABC 2 News the 20-year-old graduated from Baltimore City Community College and had been working at a Johns Hopkins lab for the last month.



A YouCaring page set up to help Laciny's family with funeral costs already passed it's $15,000 goal by more than $4,000.

Laciny's obituary asks in leiu of flowers that donations be made to BikeMore. A memorial visitation and memorial service will be held Saturday at Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home.

According to police, Laciny was not wearing reflective clothing Monday night, and his bike did not have reflectors or lights. We’re told its possible Laciny could have been struck multiple times by multiple vehicles, and right now officers have no idea what these suspect cars look like.



If you saw anything or know anything give County Police a call at 410-307-2020.

"There should be some sort of side damage or front end damage to a bumper or a front grill area," said Peach.