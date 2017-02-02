Catholic school teacher charged with sex abuse of student

Cloudy
HI: 41°
LO: 31°
HI: 34°
LO: 25°
HI: 32°
LO: 23°
A Baltimore County catholic school teacher is facing multiple sex assault charges in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Robert Bonner, at teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel High School was charged with a fourth degree sex offense
A Baltimore County Catholic school teacher is facing multiple sex assault charges in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Robert Anthony Bonner, 48, of Middle River a teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel school is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a student in January.
Police said he had inappropriate and unwanted physical contact with the student on January 19 and January 20 on school property.
Bonner turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.