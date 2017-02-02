Catholic school teacher charged with sex abuse of student

WMAR Staff
6:19 PM, Feb 1, 2017
4 hours ago

A Baltimore County catholic school teacher is facing multiple sex assault charges in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Mike Seitz

Robert Bonner, at teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel High School was charged with a fourth degree sex offense 

A Baltimore County Catholic school teacher is facing multiple sex assault charges in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a student. 

Robert Anthony Bonner, 48, of Middle River a teacher at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel school is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a student in January.

Police said he had inappropriate and unwanted physical contact with the student on January 19 and January 20 on school property.

Bonner turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.

