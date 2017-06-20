Bicyclist hit by 2 separate cars in Towson

A bicyclist died after being hit by two separate cars in the 6200 block of Charles Street Monday night in Towson.

Baltimore County Police said 20-year-old Aaron Michael Laciny was on a bike in the southbound lane of Charles Street when he was hit by a car. The driver left the scene, police said.

Laciny was then hit by a second car. That driver contacted police and remained at the scene.

Police responded just after 10:30 p.m. Laciny was pronounced dead at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Investigators need help locating the car that initially hit Laciny. Investigators believe the collision may have taken place somewhere near the area of N. Charles Street and Charlesbrooke Road.

The car was involved may have front end damage to its bumper in an area approximately 9 in. to 1 ft. from the ground surface.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.