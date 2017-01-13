Barbershop burglary suspect caught on video

WMAR Staff
12:26 PM, Jan 13, 2017
12:31 PM, Jan 13, 2017

Police are seaching for a suspected barbershop burglar. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore County Police Department. 

Baltimore County Police are searching for a suspected barbershop burglar in Randallstown.

Police said that on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, a suspect broke into VIP Custom Cutz in the 8600 block of Liberty Road through a side entrance.

The suspect made off with two television sets and was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or send a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
 

