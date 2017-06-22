"Particularly because of the callousness with which he was left to die in the street,” BikeMore Executive Director Liz Cornish said. “It's just something that no one deserves and we're hopeful that we'll find the person responsible."
"We at BikeMore are just incredibly humbled by their generosity during such a difficult time,” said Cornish. "It's been clear in the communications that we've had that they recognize that our work is to make the streets safer so that there's not another family that has to experience this type of loss."
Late Wednesday, police released surveillance video showing Laciny riding down North Charles Street moments before the crash. Right now the two drivers who contacted police are not under criminal investigation. However, officers do want to speak with whoever was behind the wheels of the cars seen in a second camera clip, hoping they might know something to help crack the case.
"As much as it hurts, he has a legacy, he changed his community, he inspired people to do more than what they were already doing," said Asher Laciny.
A YouCaring page set up to help Laciny's family cover funeral costs has already raised close to $21,000.