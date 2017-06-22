TOWSON, Md - It seemed like a break in the case. Wednesday morning the driver of a Subaru called Baltimore County Police to report they may have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash around 10:30 p.m. Monday along North Charles Street.

Investigators now think 20-year-old Aaron Laciny could have been struck multiple times by multiple vehicles.

"They realized that they were out on that road on that night and hit some kind of debris on the roadway," said Baltimore County Police Officer Jennifer Peach.

Only ABC2 News cameras were rolling as investigators surveyed the front end damage of the car. Officers spent hours on Overbrook Road speaking with the owner, and trying to piece things together.

The vehicle eventually taken into custody by the department. But so far, the evidence has only led to more questions.

"I think there's a big difference between a man on a bicycle and debris," Asher Laciny, Aaron's brother, said.

He says there's no excuse for anyone to strike something and take off without looking back. Laciny says his sibling was an athlete, a driven scholar and a musician who was going to change the world.

"He never graduated high school, went straight into community college, maintained a 4.0 GPA through his Associates Degree, scored an internship at Johns Hopkins and proceeded to do research."

A memorial page for Laciny was posted on the advocacy group BikeMore's website. The local cycling community is mourning with loved ones.

"Particularly because of the callousness with which he was left to die in the street,” BikeMore Executive Director Liz Cornish said. “It's just something that no one deserves and we're hopeful that we'll find the person responsible."

Instead of flowers, the family is asking people to donate money to the group in Laciny's name.



"We at BikeMore are just incredibly humbled by their generosity during such a difficult time,” said Cornish. "It's been clear in the communications that we've had that they recognize that our work is to make the streets safer so that there's not another family that has to experience this type of loss."

Late Wednesday, police released surveillance video showing Laciny riding down North Charles Street moments before the crash. Right now the two drivers who contacted police are not under criminal investigation. However, officers do want to speak with whoever was behind the wheels of the cars seen in a second camera clip, hoping they might know something to help crack the case.

"As much as it hurts, he has a legacy, he changed his community, he inspired people to do more than what they were already doing," said Asher Laciny.

A YouCaring page set up to help Laciny's family cover funeral costs has already raised close to $21,000.

Visitation will be held this Saturday at Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, with a memorial service and celebration of life immediately after.