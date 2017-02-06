Baltimore County Police officer charged with assault for allegedly kicking suspect

WOODLAWN, Md. - A Baltimore County Police officer has been charged with second-degree assault for allegedly kicking a suspect involved in a police chase last month.

Police said Christopher M. Spivey, 29, who has worked for the department for nearly nine years and is assigned to the Woodlawn precinct, has been suspended with pay.

An internal affairs investigation began after the Baltimore Police Department Internal Affairs Section reached out to report a possible assault by a Baltimore County police officer.

Crew members on Baltimore Police's Foxtrot helicopter were assisting with a vehicle pursuit on Jan. 25.

The pursuit began after a report of a stolen vehicle at the Wegmans grocery store in the 10000 block of Reisterstown Road at 10:40 a.m. that day.

Later that day, officers working the Liberty Road corridor saw the stolen vehicle, a 2003 Volvo, driving along Liberty Road near Milford Mill Road, police said.

The car drove off at a high rate of speed when officers tried to stop it, and then the stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Liberty and Milford Mill roads.

Baltimore County Police said video from the Foxtrot helicopter shows that the suspect, later identified as Diamontae Tyquan Farrar, 20, of the 1700 block of Smallwood Street in Baltimore, ran from the crashed Volvo, and police chased after him.

Eventually, police caught up him and Spivey allegedly ran up to him and kicked him several times, police said.

Police said the Foxtrot video will not be released because it's part of an ongoing investigation.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.