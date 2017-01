ESSEX, Md. - Baltimore County Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Essex.

Police said they were called to the unit block of Glenwood Road at 6:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unconscious 3-year-old.

Police said the child died Tuesday morning. There are no suspects and no further details on the child's injuries.

