The 52-year-old oversaw the workers based out of a Reisterstown location. Telemarketers would call businesses up, then ship boxes of light bulbs and cleaning supplies that were never ordered.
"And then they would bill them many times the value of those light bulbs and cleaning supplies and would continue sending them and continue trying to collect, even though the companies haven't placed any orders," U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Rod Rosenstein said in May.
Large corporations, churches, schools and even homeless shelters were tricked out of $50-million.