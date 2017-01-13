911 calls released in Dundalk barricade that began over a grilled cheese sandwich
11:57 PM, Jan 12, 2017
5 hours ago
Share Article
The 911 calls were released Thursday from a three-hour standoff that stemmed from a fight over a grilled cheese sandwich in Dundalk.
Daniel Blackwell barricaded himself in his home with several weapons Sunday after his wife took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich. Blackwell's wife asked for help unloaded groceries and they started arguing. That's when things escalated.