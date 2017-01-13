911 calls released in Dundalk barricade that began over a grilled cheese sandwich

The 911 calls were released Thursday from a three-hour standoff that stemmed from a fight over a grilled cheese sandwich in Dundalk.

Daniel Blackwell barricaded himself in his home with several weapons Sunday after his wife took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich. Blackwell's wife asked for help unloaded groceries and they started arguing. That's when things escalated.

He went to the basement and fired several shots. Their teenage daughter and her two friends were home at the time. The daughter called 911.

The standoff ended peacefully. Blackwell faces several charges.

