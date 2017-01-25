3 teens charged with assault after fight at Lansdowne High

LANSDOWNE, Md. - Three teens have been charged with second-degree assault following a fight at Lansdowne High last week.

Police said the teens came into a classroom and attacked an 18 year old girl. The suspects were all cousins, a 13-year-old boy and two 17-year-old girls.

The fight was broken up by a school resource officer.

But police don't think all of them were Landsdowne students, but were let into the school by a student.

The school system says all exterior doors should be locked and visitors are expected to check in at the main office.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.