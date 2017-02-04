24-year-old man shot and killed in Windsor Mill

WMAR Staff
1:01 PM, Feb 4, 2017
Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Windsor Mill Friday night.

Police received a call shortly after 9:00 p.m. of a shooting in the 7100 block of Rudisill Court.

 When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the floor inside the apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the victim at 24-year-old Muhamad Birkdar. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call county police at (410) 307-2020.

