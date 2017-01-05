2 men wanted in Pikesville home burglary

Baltimore County Police are searching for two suspects involved in a Pikesville home burglary.

Police said two men broke into a home in the 3000 block of Shuger Hill Road sometime between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, and made off with property including an unopened Amazon box.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Police seek identity of two burglary suspects in PIkesville. https://t.co/DNbf5c8EGb ^JP — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 5, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

