2 men wanted in Pikesville home burglary

WMAR Staff
1:12 PM, Jan 5, 2017
5:55 PM, Jan 5, 2017

Baltimore County Police are searching for two suspects involved in a Pikesville home robbery.

Two suspects wanted in a Pikesville home burglary. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore County Police Department. 

Police said two men broke into a home in the 3000 block of Shuger Hill Road sometime between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, and made off with property including an unopened Amazon box.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

