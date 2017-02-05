Double shooting in Landsdowne leaves one dead

Police responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in Landsdowne around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival officers found 2 men inside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Larry Lynch, 28, was pronounced dead by Baltimore County officials.

The second victim Omar Hamilton,17, was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

This incident is under investigation anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

