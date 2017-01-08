16-year-old fatally stabs 35-year-old man in Dundalk

Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide involving a stabbing that has left one man dead.

Police believe the stabbing occurred as a result of a domestic incident.

Police responded to the 3300 block of North Point Road in Dundalk around 6:50 p.m. Saturday for a reported assault. When they arrived they found a 35-year-old man lying in the yard suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he later died around 9:30 pm.

Investigations revealed the victim was in an argument with his live-in girlfriend. The argument continued to the backyard of the house between the man and his girlfriend’s 16-year-old son.

It was during this argument the son revealed a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

The 16-year-old is currently awaiting bail at this time.

Police say they will release identities of the suspect and victim when the suspect has been officially charged in this incident.

