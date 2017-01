A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a stabbing in Milford Mill Wednesday night.

Moses Ayele Lorenso was stabbed at least once in the upper body after a verbal altercation with a suspect turned into a physical fight.

Police said Lorenso knew the suspect.

Officers were called to the intersection of Twin Lakes Court and Church Lane around 7:36 p.m. for an unconscious overdose call, where they arrived to find Lorenso lying in the street with a stab wound.

He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives are investigating.

