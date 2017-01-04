Woman robbed at knifepoint in Canton

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police are warning residents to lock their doors after an armed home invasion in Canton early Monday morning.

Police said around 6 a.m. police responded to the 1100 block of South Clinton Street for a report of a breaking and entering. When police arrived, the victim told officers she was sleeping when she heard a noise outside of her bedroom.

That’s when a man appeared in the doorway armed with a knife and asked how many people were in the house. He also demanded money and the woman gave him $120.

Police said the man left the house through the back door, the same way he came in. As he left she heard him say, “She’s not here.”

Once the intruder left, the victim woke the people in the house and they called police. She was not hurt.

It was later determined the man went through the victim’s purse and took her ID, debit card and wallet.

Police said the intruder may have gotten in through an unlocked back door.

