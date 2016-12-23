Woman killed during break-in, shooting

BALTIMORE - A 22-year-old woman is dead after two suspects shot her while breaking into her northeast Baltimore home.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police confirmed two unknown suspects kicked down the back door of the victim's house and shot her in the head before fleeing on foot. ABC2 News is working to confirm reports that the suspects were wearing black masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.