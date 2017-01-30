Weekend shootings leave 4 men injured

Baltimore police are investigating several shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon around 4:42 p.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East 25th street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after around 4:51 p.m. a 19-year-old man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital.

Police later found that three male suspects were seen fleeing the scene of the East 25th street shooting.

Police believe during the shooting the walk-in shooting victim was also shot.

The victim was shot in the back and refused to speak with police.

Later Saturday night around 7:50 p.m. police were called to an area hospital after a victim walked in to receive treatment.

Officers arrived to the hospital and found a 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told officers that as he was walking four masked men in a car with tinted windows followed him.

The victim stated the suspects got out of their vehicle and tried to rob him and he was shot during the struggle.

Sunday afternoon around 3:42 p.m. police responded to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane East 25th for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his arms.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with any information on any of these incidents to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.