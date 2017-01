Baltimore Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in an Amber Alert case involving two children.

John Bowling, 37, is charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment and theft.

His last known address is in the 7600 block of Poplar Road in Dundalk.

If you've seen him, call 911.

The Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening when a car was stolen with two children inside.

The children, a 19-month-old and a 4-year-old, were found an hour later and less than a half mile away in the 200 block of N. Castle Street.

