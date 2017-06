Two women shot in north Baltimore under investigation

BALTIMORE - City police are investigating a shooting incident that left two women injured in north Baltimore Monday.

At 2:10 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Sheridan Avenue for a reported double shooting.

Police said when officers arrived to the scene they located two women, ages 32 and 18, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both woman were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive.

According to police, Citywide detectives were unable to get any cooperation from the victims or the witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.