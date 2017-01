Two suspects in custody after a shooting in East Baltimore

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting and car chase in East Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were in the 900 block of East Eager Street when they heard gunshots fired around 12:15 p.m.

Units on scene began to investigate, and located a shooting victim in the area. Officers also witnessed a vehicle speeding away from the location.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say, the officers on Eager Street alerted other units in the area of the fleeing vehicle. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed in to a building on Eager and Broadway Street.

Two men in the vehicle attempted to run away on foot, but they were caught by police. Offices also recovered a gun while arresting these individuals.

Detectives from our Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Any witnesses are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.