Two shootings, one deadly, in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating two shootings, one of them deadly, in southwest Baltimore.

Around 8:20 p.m. police were called to the 1100 block of Mount Holly Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest several times.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after arrival.

Officers also responded to another shooting in southwest Baltimore just before 8:40 p.m in the 200 block of Bentalou Street.

While investigating a report of shots fired, officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

