Two overnight shootings in the Central district leaves two men wounded.

Police were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Gold Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old was shot in the buttock. He was transported to an area hospital.

Detectives believe the victim was shot in the 2200 block of Druid Hill Avenue by an unknown suspect.

Also in the central district in the 200 block of N. Calvert Street, officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach and the arm.

He was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information on either incidents to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.