Three wounded Friday in a Brooklyn shooting

Two teens and one other were shot Friday night in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn area.

Around 10:17 p.m. a police sergeant was on patrol near the intersection of Fifth Street and Maude Avenue. While he was there, the police sergeant heard gunfire and began canvassing the area.

The area was already being monitored after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area the previous day.

Once he reached the intersection, the sergeant found two teens, one 17 and one 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

These two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim, a masked individual, was attempting to flee the area when he was spotted by the police helicopter.

The third victim is identified as a 17-year-old male who refused to let medics treat his wound.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

