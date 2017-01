Three overnight shootings leave three men injured

Baltimore City Police are investigating three overnight shootings that left several injured.

Police responded to an area hospital for a reported walk-in victim around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found a 19-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigations revealed the victim was shot in the 1900 block of Division Street by an unknown suspect.

In the Southeast district around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 500 block of North Curley Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man that had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

About two hours later, around 4:30 a.m., officers in the Southwest district responded to the 500 block of Denison Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arriving, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in reference to any of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.