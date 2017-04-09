Three men injured after being shot on North Avenue

Baltimore City Police are investigating what they believe to be a triple shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of Homewood Avenue and North Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Once on the scene, they found two male shooting victims and transported them to an area hospital.

Officer shortly learned of a walk-in shooting victim. Police say they believe all three men were shot on North Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.