BALTIMORE - A Roland Park couple is searching for their springer spaniel puppy, Peggy, who was stolen Tuesday from their home on Woodlawn Road.

The couple is working with Baltimore Police, and are offering a $750 reward for her return.

Baltimore Police said the dog's food and leash were taken, too. Two iPads and keys to the house and cars were also stolen.

The puppy's owner, Andy Powell, said he bought Peggy three weeks ago for his two little girls as an early Christmas present.

"They were just getting to be the age where they were taking care of her. They were walking her and feeding her in the morning and walking her at night and feeding her at night," Powell said.

He said his girls had trouble sleeping, scared and hurt someone broke in and stole Peggy.

"It kind of shakes your world when somebody comes and breaks into your house and tears everything apart and takes your dog," Powell said.

Powell mentioned before Peggy, the family's dog before died last year.

It's the latest instance of dog theft in the area in recent weeks.

A pit bull named Ziggy was stolen from his Gwynn Oak home last week, and still has not been returned to his owner.

RELATED: Baltimore County woman searches for lost pit bull

And last month, a pit bull named Knox was stolen from his home in Baltimore. His owners feared he was taken for dog fighting.

RELATED: Lost dog may have been stolen for dog fighting

He was found tied to a tree several days later. Knox's owners have started an organization, Finding Knox, to help prevent pet theft.

RELATED: Owners of stolen dog form new organization to help stop pet theft

"Our pets are medicinal, you know. They help heal us on depressed days and in this case their family member is gone. They want it back. We want to identify the suspect and the chances are this person has struck in the past," Donnie Moses, with the Baltimore Police Department said.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.