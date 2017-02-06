Teens to be sentenced in deadly attack on cyclist Robert Ponsi

Two teenagers are scheduled to be sentenced in the deadly attack on a Baltimore cyclist last year.

Antwan Eldridge, 18, and Daquan Middleton, 17, were convicted of robbery, assault and theft back in November in connection with the death of 29-year-old Robert Ponsi.

Ponsi was riding his bike home after leaving work the night of Jan. 9, when he was attacked by a group of teens who stabbed him and stole his bike in the 3300 block of Old York Road.

Police found Ponsi lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his neck and chest. He later died at the hospital.

Eldridge and Middleton both face up to 55 years in prison.

A third suspect, 15-year-old Prince Green, is being tried in juvenile court.

