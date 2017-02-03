Suspects sought in Cherry Hill Light Rail station armed robbery

WMAR Staff
3:58 PM, Feb 3, 2017

Courtesy of the MTA

BALTIMORE -
The Maryland Transit Administration is looking for suspects in an armed robbery that happened last September at the Cherry Hill Light Rail Station. 
 
The station is located in the 1700 block of Cherry Hill Road. 
 
Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Unit/MTA Police 24 hour communications line at 410-454-7720.  
 

