Suspect wanted in Northeast Baltimore assault arrested in North Carolina

A man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a 58-year-old woman is captured in North Carolina, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Baltimore Police Warrant Apprehension Task Force worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and arrest Tevon Wilson, 24, on a warrant charging him with a Jan. 10 assault in Northeast Baltimore.

At the time, the victim told police she was walking in the 5700 block of Loch Raven Boulevard when a man attacked her from behind. The woman said she was sexually assaulted and robbed. The suspect took her jewelry and some money before running from the area. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Wilson is currently being held at a North Carolina jail.