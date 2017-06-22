Suspect wanted in Dundalk shooting that injured teen

DUNDALK, Md. - Police in Baltimore are looking for the suspect in a Wednesday night shooting in Dundalk that injured a male teen.

Police say officers responded to the area of Avondale Road and William Wade Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after receiving several 9-1-1 calls of gunshots heard in the area. After further investigation detectives located a 17-year-old victim already receiving medical attention at a local hospital. The victim reportedly told police he was shot in the upper body after hearing gunshots and did not see any suspects. Officials say the victim will be okay and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

