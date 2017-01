Suspect charged in shooting death of Chris Pennington in Baltimore

A 33-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a daytime shooting in Baltimore earlier this month.

Chris Pennington, 32, was shot to death in the 2400 block of West Baltimore Street the afternoon of Jan. 9, 2017.

Detectives identified 33-year-old Jamar Hinton as a suspect. He was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

