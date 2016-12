Baltimore Police arrested the gunman wanted in connection with a shooting at a gas station on York Road last week.

Police said 27-year-old Devon Brown was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

He faces charges of first- and second-degree murder.

The night of Wednesday, Dec. 14 at a Crown gas station in the 5100 block of York Road, video footage captured a 21-year-old man shot several times by an armed suspect.

The victim had a gun and fired back, but the suspect fled the scene. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said the victim was involved in a drug deal at the time of the shooting.