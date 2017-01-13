Suspect arrested for shooting teen in the head in 2015 heads to court next week

BALTIMORE - Eighteen-year-old Rykeise Shaw went by the name Gucci, loved football, and was very close with his family.

"He had one of the biggest brightest smiles that would light up a room,” his mother said.

The brutal shooting that took her oldest son’s life happened around 1 a.m. on December 28, 2015.

A surveillance camera outside a convenience store on Greenmount Avenue captured the final moments of the teen's life. The footage shows two people pull up in separate cars, then walk inside the building. When Shaw and a friend show up, the pair of suspects walk outside, one pulling out a gun and shooting Shaw once in the head.

"I got a phone call from my mom and she told me she believed that it was him that got shot,” said Shaw’s mother. “So I rushed to the hospital and that's when I was there to identify him."

About a month after the murder, police identified Dontae Breeden as the triggerman, and named him Public Enemy No. 1. The 40-year-old was tracked to a home in Parkville and captured a few days later.

Breeden has been behind bars for nearly a year. Shaw's family tells ABC2 News the heartache and pain hasn't gotten any easier.

"I can say I’m fortunate to be one of the ones who can actually see what happened to my son, and it was all caught on video,” Shaw’s mother said. “And I know that not many get a chance to see what happened or the person isn't caught, but he was caught."

Next week, Breeden will have his day in court. Loved one's say they hope justice will finally be served.

“Rykeise isn't coming back, it doesn't make it better, but it's peace, It's peace knowing that he can never do this to someone else's son."

Breeden is facing first degree murder and gun charges. His jury trial is set to start Tuesday morning in Baltimore Circuit Court.

City Police are still searching for the second suspect seen in the surveillance video with Breeden the night of the killing.

