Stabbing at Southeast Baltimore Royal Farms leaves man dead

Man fatally stabbed at a SE Royal Farms - Baltimore Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that has left one man dead.

Police were called to the Royal Farms located in the 2000 block of Fleet Street around 2:10 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived they found Oscar Acevedo, 24, outside suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Acevedo was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives believe the victim was in an altercation with an unknown suspect. During which, he was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.