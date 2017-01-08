Southwest shooting leaves 27-year-old shot in arm

Clear
HI: 22°
LO: 16°
HI: 27°
LO: 12°
HI: 39°
LO: 22°
Baltimore Police are investigating a southwest shooting that left one man shot in the arm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Parksley Avenue early Sunday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2221 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.