Southwest shooting leaves 27-year-old shot in arm

WMAR Staff
9:39 AM, Jan 8, 2017
Baltimore Police are investigating a southwest shooting that left one man shot in the arm.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Parksley Avenue early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2221 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

