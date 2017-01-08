Southwest shooting leaves 27-year-old shot in arm

Baltimore Police are investigating a southwest shooting that left one man shot in the arm.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Parksley Avenue early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2221 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

