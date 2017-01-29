South Baltimore shooting Saturday leaves a 25-year-old dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in South Baltimore Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 11:07 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he died shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

