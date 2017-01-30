Shots ring out in the Horseshoe Casino garage following an arguement

Police are investigating an incident that lead to a shooting in the Horseshoe Casino garage.

Around 1:19 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Russell Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived officers found two shooting victims.

One was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand and the other to the foot.

Police say both victims are 21-years-old.

The victims told detectives that they were in a verbal dispute with a group of men earlier and when they came in contact with them again later violence ensued.

The victims were shot on the fourth floor of the casino garage where the altercation occurred.

Anyone with information can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.