Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1800 block of North Carey Street for a reported shooting around 10:25 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.